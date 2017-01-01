A few Los Angeles pranksters followed in the genius footsteps of Danny Finegood and altered the iconic Hollywood sign to say “Hollyweed.”

Back in 1976, Finegood became famous for being the first to make the alteration to the sign. On January 1 of that year, the then-art student at Cal State Northridge used a $50 pair currents to make the hilarious alteration. Finegood made the alteration to the sign in response to California’s loosening of laws against marijuana that previous year. He would go on to change the sign three more in the following years: “Holywood” for Easter 1976; to Ollywood to protest Marine Lt Col Oliver North amid the Iran-Contra hearings in 1987; and to ‘Oil War’ during the Persian Gulf War in 1990.

Finegood passed away in 2007 from multiple myeloma and it now appears that a few fellow pranksters are paying homage to his work in the most recent alteration of the sign, which not-so-coincidentally happened on the same day that Finegood used to reveal his changes to the sign and amidst California’s legalization of marijuana.

Check out the side-to-side comparison between Finegood’s alteration of the sign in 1976 and today’s in the photo below.

https://twitter.com/flixls/status/815618052523954177

Stay high, Hollywood.