Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are definitely having a great start to the New Year! The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday, January 1.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet,” Conrad wrote beneath the photo of the sonogram.

The 30-year-old Paper Crown designer and Tell, 36, married in a gorgeous California ceremony back in September 2014. The pair shared the first date on Valentine’s Day in 2012, but they have actually known each other for much longer than that.

“I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts,” Conrad wrote on her blog, who was in the band Something Corporate between 2001 and 2004. “Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.” And now they are expecting their first baby together!

Congratulations Lauren and William on your little bundle of joy!