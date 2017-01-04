For anyone who wants to look like this on the daily:

Your wish is about to come true.

Thanks to Storybook Cosmetics, a Game of Thrones makeup collection is in the works, so you can look like the Queen of Dragons herself on any occasion. The line — which is brought to you by the same people who brought us Harry Potter wand makeup brushes, quill eyeliner and a Witchcraft and Wizardly eyeshadow palette — should debut this year if HBO gives them the go-ahead.

Note: HBO PLEASE GIVE THEM THE GO-AHEAD!!!!



The GOT collection will feature a 12-shadow book-inspired palette, sword makeup brushes, a compact that resembles the famous throne and medieval lip colors fit for a queen. But GOT fans aren’t the only ones who will be basking in their fandom this year; Storybook Collections is also working on a Star Wars series that features lightsaber brushes.

Fans of the Hunger Games will also be excited to hear that the company is making a bow and arrow brush set for the Katniss Everdeen enthusiasts. Check out each line below and start saving. 2017 is already off to a good start in the beauty department!

