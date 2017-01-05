To say Miss COED 2017 semifinalist, Brittany Love has been through a lot in her 22 years is an understatement. Now only did she break her wrist three times (ouch!) but she also lost a friend and ex-boyfriend to suicide. With the help of her supportive family, however, she’s moving forward and educating others on awareness and prevention.

Something I’m super passionate about is Suicide Prevention and Awareness – I donate a lot to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention . I have a very good friend and an ex boyfriend who both committed suicide. It’s becoming more widespread in our culture and its a death that could be prevented much more often than it is. I would love to talk about this! I even made a video once to try to get suicide prevention education implemented in schools more regularly. You can find the video here:

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcqtXFQlErI&w=750&h=422] If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, head to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention now.

Who do you look up to the most and why?

As cliche as it sounds, I look up to my parents the most. I have went through a LOT in my 22 years, things that people should never have to experience in their whole lifetime and I’m still young. Many days, I begin to wonder how in the world I’m going to keep pushing and make it through, but every day, I look to my mom and I remember all of the things she’s been through, everything she’s overcome, which was way more than I could even imagine, and how strong she is today. She’s my strength, my guidance, my rock. My brother and I like to call her Superwoman. She taught me everything in life except how to live without her. I also look up to my stepdad a lot. Him and my mom got married when I was 7-years-old. My dad wasn’t really around much and my step dad stepped up to the plate big time. From the day we met, he took me under his wing and helped guide me through this crazy life. He made sure I had anything I needed or even wanted. He took care of my brothers and I like we were his own and we love him like we are his own too. He may not biologically be my father, but he sure stepped up to be my dad and I could not be more thankful for either of my parents!

Do you have any secret talents?

I am 100% sure that my secret talent is being clumsy (and breaking bones). I’ve broken my wrist 3 times, including totally crushing it once on the monkey bars. Ya know, just normal stuff….. Oh, I also was sitting in my windowsill when I was 3-4 and fell out of my second story window. Thank goodness I landed in a bush! ha ha. Clumsy is definitely my talent! I would put singing as a close second though! I’ve loved singing since I was super young. Maybe one day I’ll sing for everyone to hear. 🙂

