CNN host Don Lemon said that he does not think that the four Chicago youths who kidnapped, tied up and tortured a mentally disabled man on a Facebook Live stream were “evil.”

Excuse me, come again?

On Wednesday night the news anchor hosted a panel of journalists and excerpts to discuss the video, one of whom—Matt Lewis—said the actions of the four youths was “… evil, that’s what this is. It’s evil, it’s brutality, it’s man’s inhumanity to man.

“I don’t think it’s evil, I don’t think it’s evil. I think these are young people and I think they have bad home training,” Lemon said in response to Lewis. “I think that—and I say, who is raising these young people?” he went on to say. “I have no idea who’s raising these young people. Because no one I know on Earth who is 17 years old or 70 years old would ever think of treating another person like that. It is inhumane. And you wonder, at 18 years old, where is your parent? Where’s your guardian?”

The two men and two women suspected of the crime—three 18-year-olds and one 24-year-old—were arrested by Chicago police after they broadcasted the events on Facebook in a video that has since been removed.

Many on Facebook and Twitter have lashed back at Lemon’s comments, arguing that he would have reacted differently had the victim been black and the perpetrators white. The victim was a white man in his teens or early twenties, while all of the suspects are black.

One of the panelists on Lemon’s show blamed Donald Trump’s politically charged political campaign, considering that one of the suspects can be heard yelling “F*** Donald Trump. F*** white people” in the background of the video. Lemon dismissed this argument, as well, saying “These young people probably never watched the news, probably have no idea really who Donald Trump really is… If they don’t understand the ramifications of tying someone up and beating them and putting it on Facebook Live, then they certainly don’t understand the ramifications of a presidential election.”

While we’re not sure if we agree with Lemon’s views regarding the motivations of the attack, we do know that these suspects need to be brought to justice.

