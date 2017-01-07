Attention college students everywhere! You can now brew alcoholic cider in your very own home with this new genius invention—the Alchema Home Cider System.

If your a huge fan of hard cider, or are looking to try out some creative combinations (peach ginger cider and pineapple bay leave cider are just a few of the unique recipes featured on Alchema’s website), then this system is definitely for you.

Don’t stress about all of the complicated logistics that are part of the cider-making process, though. Alchema is a super high-tech machine that connects to your smartphone for easy, simple use.

Once in your kitchen, all you need to do is pick a recipe from the Alchema app. Then, the app will walk you through the process of adding in different fruits, spices, and yeast. It even keeps track of how much of every ingredient you’ve added, making it pretty much impossible to screw up. About two weeks later, you’ll have three wine bottles worth of home-brewed hard cider. The hard cider made using Alchema range in alcohol content from 3.2 percent to 10.8 percent.

But don’t get too excited yet, kids. The Alchema runs for $499, although it’s on sale for $429 at the moment. So the high price of the machine, plus the cost of fruit, yeast and other ingredients means you probably won’t be saving any money on alcohol purchases.

That doesn’t mean we want one any less, though. You can purchase the Alchema Home Cider System online at the Alchema website.