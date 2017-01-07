A 65-year-old former teacher has “come out” as a pedophile in a bizarre video that he posted to YouTube on December 31, 2016.

Gary Gibson confesses in the video that he is attracted to girls as young as six years old, although he insists that he has never acted on his desires. Since “coming out,” Gibson has set up the Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention for people with similar urges. The Oregon man explained that he was abused as a child, which he believes contributed towards his pedophilic tendencies as an adult.

In the video, which appears to have been filmed during a meeting for the Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention, Gibson says “I know for a fact that my father sexually abused several of my sisters. Nearly all of them. […] Is pedophilia inherited? I don’t know. But whatever inheritance I got from my ancestors—my grandmother, my grandfather, my father—passed down to me through the genes, I think was initialized by experiences I had as a young person.”

Despite saying that he played “doctors” with two of his male cousins at summer camp, Gibson insists that he has never acted on any of his urges. In the video, Gibson explains, “Maybe I was a little close. Maybe I hugged them too tight. Or maybe did something that I shouldn’t have done. But I didn’t, I have never penetrated a child. I never – what I would call – had sex with a child. I choose not to do that, but I struggle with it.”

In 2005, Gibson married British nurse Tabitha Abel after meeting her on a Christian dating website. Gibson’s wife has been supportive of his struggle with his pedophilic tendencies.

You can watch the full 30-minute “Coming Out… as a pedophile!” video here.