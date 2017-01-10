Shutterstock
Let’s be honest — no one likes the person who comes into a game of “Never Have I Ever” with “Never have I ever left the country.”
*Yawn.*
However, there’s no better conversation starter than an amazing “Never Have I Ever” and the person you least expected to try to put their finger down without anyone noticing.
To make sure your next party isn’t a total snoozefest, keep a couple of these ideas up your sleeve. Drinking games were meant to be fun, after all.
Who knows? Some of these questions may lead to new experiences (and not being able to use these ideas again).
50 Best “Never Have I Evers”
1. Had sex with a third person in the room
2. Crashed a wedding
3. Had parents walk in on me during sex
4. Walked in on my parents having sex
5. Used a household object as a sex toy
6. Hooked up with someone who had a boyfriend/girlfriend
7. Hooked up with someone who was married to someone else
8. Gotten a tattoo while blacked out
9. Been in handcuffs (for any reason)
10. Given or received road head
11. Done a body shot
12. Had sex with someone without knowing their name
13. Taken Plan B (or been with a girl who had to take it)
14. Deleted a post on social media because it didn’t have enough “likes”
15. Seen an uncircumcised penis IRL
16. Called someone the wrong name in bed
17. Gone on a blind date
18. Gone on a date with someone from a dating app
19. Hooked up with someone I met on a dating app
20. Seen someone I talked to on a dating app IRL without intending to
21. Had sex in my/my partner’s parents’ bed
22. Taken someone’s virginity
23. Had sex in public
24. Farted during sex
25. Been to a strip club
26. Secretly hooked up with a friend’s ex
27. Dined and dashed
28. Paid for sex
29. Masturbated at someone’s house
30. Had a threesome
31. Been part of an orgy
32. Had sex with two different people without showering in between
33. Done anal
34. Fallen asleep while getting a blowjob
35. Ended up drunk lying on the street in my underwear
36. Woken up next to someone and had to ask if we had sex
37. Peed myself/wet the bed as an adult
39. Got paid for sex
40. Done cocaine
41. Look at my asshole in the mirror
42. Licked a butthole
43. Peed in the shower
44. Had a condom break
45. Had a condom get stuck inside a girl
46. Had period sex
47. Hooked up with a friend’s sibling
48. Gone to a sex shop
49. Pegged someone
50. Been pegged
