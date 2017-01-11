At 11:00 A.M. today, President-elect Donald Trump will take a break from tweeting about celebrities and using an excessive amount of explanation points to hold his very first press conference since his election win two months ago. The press conference will be live from Trump Tower in New York City.

While we suspect he’ll address the recent hate he’s gotten — between Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech and that whole golden showers debacle, both of which he already denounced on Twitter — he is also expected to talk about how he plans to reconcile conflicts with his business interests, his appointees, immigration, the economy, Russia and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

“This is a possibly a useful throat-clearing exercise for Mr. Trump to start trying out some of the themes of the presidency,” said CNN presidential historian Timothy Naftali. “He is as likely not to use it as he is to use it. At the moment, there is very little difference between the pre-election messaging of Mr. Trump and the transition messaging of Mr. Trump.”

The press conference follows President Obama’s farewell speech last night. “I am asking you to believe,” he told hundreds of people in Chicago on Tuesday, “Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s press conference with Donald Trump.

Trump Press Conference Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Time: 11:00 A.M. EST

Location: Trump Tower, New York City, New York

Live Stream: YouTube

Live Stream Donald Trump’s First Press Conference Since Winning The Election

You can watch the live stream of Donald Trump’s first press conference since the election below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAkumy7_Pbc