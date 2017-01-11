Many of our Miss COED contestants this year are going to school to become doctors, and it’s inspiring AF. Erin Everett is a sophomore at the University of Denver, majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and psychology. She hopes to attend medical school upon graduation and work for Doctors Without Borders. Specifically, she would like to work in Haiti.

Cliché, but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

Five years from now, I hope to be working in a medical clinic in Haiti for Respire Haiti and accepted to medical school somewhere in the states!

What’s your favorite school tradition?

The First Snow Day at DU is one of my favorite traditions where on the first snow of the school year, scarves or hats are given out with first snow embroidered on, hot chocolate and cider, donuts, fire pits, and other fun things!

Do you have any secret talents?

A secret talent is that I write songs when I have the time! I even wanted to go to school for composing for most of high school!

