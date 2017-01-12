They say we get by with a little help from our friends, and for Caitlin Causey, those friends happen to be her Gamma Phi Beta sisters. The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist says she had a rough year (didn’t we all, TBH) but that her biggest accomplishment, despite it all, was staying in school. Her sorority sisters have become her family at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and says they’ve impacted her in the best possible way, especially Angela. Shoutout to you, girl!

Which organization on campus are you most passionate about and why?

I’m most passionate about my sorority, Gamma Phi Beta. When I moved to college, I didn’t know anybody on my campus and I didn’t have any family here. Gamma Phi gave me, as cliche as it sounds, my home away from home. They’ve definitely impacted my life in a positive way, and I hope I’ve done the same for them.

Give your BFF a shoutout! What’s his/her name and how long have you been besties?

My best friend is Angela! I met Angela through Gamma Phi and we have been inseparable since the summer. I can’t imagine going through life without her.

What’s your biggest accomplishment thus far?

My biggest accomplishment so far is staying in school. It’s definitely been a rough year, but I’m thankful for the opportunities that I have here.

