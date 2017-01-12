A woman is taking to Facebook to warn people about a very scary taxi driver. 19 year-old Carla May Wainwright claims the male driver locked the doors during her trip in Doncaster, UK, and then offered her money to give him a blowjob. Given that it was 3am, the whole situation embodies what women everywhere are taught to fear.

In her Facebook post, Wainwright said he initially seemed friendly, asking her about how her night out was and her job as a beauty therapist. “I told him I was a beauty therapist,” she explained, “and he asked what that involved and I told him, nails, waxing, facials, massages etc.” But then the driver allegedly asked if she performed “private massages” and made an explicit hand gesture, suggesting a sexual act. He then asked her to perform oral sex on him since they had the whole taxi to themselves.

Wainwright recounted on Facebook:

Everyone who gets black cabs do not get in this one! Reg number Mv53 ggp taxi license number Hc009. I was in his taxi Saturday night and he locked me in asking for a blowjob saying he’d give me £50 [approximately $60] and that it was easy cash.

She continually resisted his advances, describing how it “felt like forever until he got out and let me out of his side.” Thankfully, things ended well for Wainwright in that respect. But the next night, she went back to the same spot where she had been picked up and found the taxi driver creepily waiting in the area.

So she took his photo and reported him:

I took his reg plate on Saturday. He’s obviously out tonight to lure more people into his dirty trap. Never getting a black cab again. Look out for his reg plate and do NOT get in his taxi!!! Please share! This is in Doncaster! I have reported him to the police. And warned the bouncers in the surrounding area to not let anyone get in it!

The post has been shared with over 2,800 users so far. “I found it disgusting but I think the worst part was being locked in,” Wainwright added. “Even if it wasn’t that long it felt like forever and for those few seconds I had all sorts running through my head. It panicked me a lot.”

South Yorkshire Police said they were aware of the Facebook post, explaining that a woman is planning to come in and talk to the about the incident to help with the investigation. The police are also working with the council and taxi licensing, who have been made aware of the situation. Hopefully Wainwright’s quick thinking has made her local streets safer for young women!

