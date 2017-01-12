As if last week’s end of the world prediction wasn’t terrifying enough, in comes a 14th century philosopher to make matters worse.

As if the current political climate wasn’t a big enough hint, Armageddon is just around the corner, according to a prophecy from the “Italian Nostradamus.”

Philosopher Matteo Tafuri, who lived between 1492 and 1582, warned that two consecutive days of snow in the Italian resort town Salento would lead to the apocalypse, and it’s been snowing there for the last two days despite its typical mild climate.

“Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never after the touch,” Tafuri predicted. ““Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn.”

Since snow covered part of southern Italy this week, superstitious observers believe that Tafuri’s predictions will soon come true.

To make things worse, French philosopher Nostradamus also predicted that 017 would signal the collapse of America and a war triggered by global warming. Oh yeah, and then there was that woman who said Barack Obama would be our last president. So, that’s great! 2017 is off to a great start. Thanks for the fear, everyone!