After her parents found out that she was dating a black college student, Allie Dowdle, a high school senior from Tennessee, started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising enough money for her college tuition.

“My parents have chosen to no longer support my future, stripping me of all my resources including my personal savings, my car, my phone, and my education and leaving me on my own to pay for college,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page, saying their decision revolved around her boyfriend’s race. “Unfortunately, I will no longer be able to attend college if I cannot come up with the money somehow. My parents also got involved with my school in attempt to get me removed from the organizations I’ve been a part of, like Coexist and Facing History and Ourselves, clubs that essentially encourage valuing and treating people equally.”

Allie claims that she’s applied and received “some scholarship money through financial aid, including grants, loans, and work-study,” but she still needs $10,000 by May 1st to cover her first year at school.

However, Allie’s father Bill is telling a very different story. While he admits that he’d prefer his daughter not date Michael Swift because of “issues” involved with biracial dating in the South, he also says that it’s not his place to pick who is daughter dates. He claims that he disapproved of the relationship because Allie started seeing Swift behind her parents’ back.

“It was never about race,” he told the New York Daily News, adding that he is not racist and that his daughter’s statements about race on her GoFundMe page are “a justification and gave her the moral high ground.”

So why did he cut her off, then? Bill says it’s because she grew up spoiled and “it became obvious that she needed to go out in the world and grow up.”

Allie’s GoFundMe has already received more than 300 donations and surpassed her goal of $10,000 by more than $3,000, which is pretty surprising considering the majority of comments are pretty negative.

“This campaign is highly offensive,” Susan Martin wrote. “Saying no to racism has nothing to do with this situation. Dating a black man and sending a privileged white girl to college who can’t get a job because her parents took away her car is absolutely ridiculous. Take a bus. This campaign is an absolute insult to the millions of people who have been supporting themselves (and their families) for years, even before “they were 18,” the millions of people struggling with student loan debt, the millions of people of color who are confronted with the behemoth that is racism everyday. You have other options,but unfortunately your immense privilege has not equipped you with the skills to explore those other options so you’ve turned to the internet to capitalize on folk’s (and your own) white guilt. Your struggle is so not real.”

Marissa Kizer felt similar. “Sending a white girl from a middle-class family to college is not fighting racism. In fact, expecting to avoid work, student loans, etc. and be treated like a hero for dating a black guy seems pretty racist to me.”

Allie Dowdle has yet to publicly comment on the page, but she has already made her social media pages private. What do you think about the GoFundMe? Sound off in the comments below.

VIEW GALLERY