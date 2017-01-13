It seems that the drama over Selena Gomez‘s new relationship with Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, is heating up.

We think that Bella’s latest Instagram selfie is a direct response to Selena’s topless photo, which gained tons of traction on social media after it was posted yesterday, especially considering that the pop singer has only recently out herself back in the spotlight.

In case you didn’t know, Bella (who used to be on very friendly terms with Selena) unfollowed the “Hands to Myself” singer on Instagram after she was spotted kissing and hugging The Weeknd on what appeared to be a date this past Tuesday night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPMNdIvj76N/?taken-by=photographyselena

In Bella’s own -gram, the supermodel shows off her stunning figure and a healthy amount of side-boob in a high-cut black one-piece swimsuit. Cosmopolitan thinks she’s most likely wearing a popular swim style from American Apparel, which retails for $45 online and has also been seen on Selena Gomez (?!). She captioned the video, “goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛.”

Stay tuned for more drama in this unfolding Instagram feud!