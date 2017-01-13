The episode of the Sky Arts comedy series, Urban Myth, featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson will not be broadcast.

After pictures of Fiennes in full makeup as the King of Pop surfaced online and went viral, the network received a ton of backlash on social media. Other very vocal critics of the episode were none other than Michael Jackson’s daughter and nephew, Paris and Taj Jackson, both of whom expressed their disgust about the portrayal of their father.

American broadcast journalist and executive producer Soledad O’Brien tweeted her disappointment with the episode, Taj responded, “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

Paris did not hold anything back when tweeting out her own feelings about the choice, writing, “”I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/819310838708256769

The half-hour episode, titled “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,” was set to air January 19 and would have focused on the “Thriller” singer’s fabled cross-country roadtrip with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando following 9/11.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” said the British network. “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

We think they made the right call. Do you?