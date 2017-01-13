If traveling to Greece isn’t already on your extensive bucket list, it should be. The stunning country is rich with history and culture, not to mention the food is AH-MAZING. Yet for Nikoletta Pappas, the trip halfway across the world would mean more to her than just getting a tan on the beach.

The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist and junior at Florida Gulf Coast University has family there whom she’s never met, so here’s to hoping this year brings another stamp on her passport – and the Miss COED title.

Get to know more about Nikoletta below and be sure to check back next week as we get to know each of our semifinalists a bit better.

Name one thing on your bucket list.

One thing on my bucket list is to travel to Greece. I have a lot of family on the islands of Greece, and I have always wanted to travel there to meet them and see the beautiful waters and culture. Even though I have never been, I have always felt like a piece of me is there. Secretly, I’m mostly excited about trying all the different types of foods that they have to offer.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for Spring Break, where would you go?

If I could travel anywhere in the world for Spring Break, I would choose Australia because I have always wanted to see the Great Barrier Reef. Australia still has that warm fun atmosphere that every college student is looking for on that Spring Break trip and offers so many different experiences than here in the states. Cheers to that!

For the full interview, head to our sister site coed.com.

Follow Nikoletta on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

Snapchat – nikoletta

VIEW GALLERY