Things between Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle are definitely getting serious.

Prince Harry introduced the American Suits actress to his sister-in-law and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, as well as his niece Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace.

Middleton had been “really looking forward” to meeting Markle, according to a source at The Sun, who also added that this meeting was very “important” to Prince Harry. “They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends,” said the source on Harry’s relationship with Middleton. “Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfils that older sister/maternal role. It went really well.”

The meeting comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Markle’s recent romantic vacation to Norway, where they reportedly watching the Northern Lights.

So does this mean another royal wedding could be in the near future?

Possibly! The time the 35-year-old actress has spent at the palace is considered a sign of how serious relationship has become, according to The Daily Mail.