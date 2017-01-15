So, you want to steal Selena Gomez‘s impeccable and effortlessly chic style? You’re probably thinking that it must be impossible to recreate looks from the pop starlet’s fashionable repertoire on a college student’s budget. In fact, when you read the headline you probably made this face…

But it’s true! With a little bit of effort, but not a ton of moola, you can steal Selena Gomez’s style. Not only does the “Same Old Love” singer and mental health advocate love a good pair of denim (which you can find on any budget) and timeless basics, she generally loves to keep her outfits simple with a fun accent piece or pop of color. So with our help and these affordable key pieces, you can channel your inner-Selena and strut down the street just like this…

Check out the gallery below!

