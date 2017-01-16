Not much is certain in this life (sorry to be depressing AF), but if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that I will get a puppy…and hopefully live with the love of my life. I might be 72 by the time I finally weed out all the f*ckboys, but let it be known, it will happen.

Apparently Victoria Niles and I are on the same page, because she hopes to do the same in the near future. The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist and senior at Western Michigan University is studying Interdisciplinary Health Services and Nursing with a minor in Gerontology – don’t worry, I had to look that up too – and just recently began an internship with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Within five years, she hopes to move to a place where cold winters don’t exist (smart girl) and live with the love of her life and a cute puppy. Literally goals.

Get to know more about Victoria below, and be sure to check back daily as we get to know each of our contestants a bit better.

Cliché, but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I see myself working for a company or organization that I am extremely passionate about; striving to make a difference in people’s lives each day I go to work. I hope to live in a place where “cold winters” don’t exist and I don’t have to hibernate a couple months out of the year to stay warm. I want to live somewhere beautiful and tropical. I hope to live with the love of my life and potentially be an owner of an extremely cute puppy.

You landed an internship with Susan G. Komen. Congrats! What compelled you to submit an application with the organization?

I wanted to work for a non-profit organization that is worldwide. About 40,000 people die of breast cancer each year. These statistics are extremely high, and I am motivated to help reduce the death rate of people with breast cancer. I wanted to be able to help organize the events, raise money for the organization and get get to talk to the ones struggling from breast cancer on a personal level. I want to be a voice of hope and strength to help those who need help fighting for themselves. After doing research and reading the story behind Susan G. Komen, it touched my heart and I immediately made phone calls and submitted resumes.

What is the most rewarding part about your internship?

The most rewarding part about the internship with being able to help fight for those who need help fighting for themselves. I am driven to work as hard as I can, so that I can raise money and plan amazing events for ones with breast cancer and ones who have survived it. It is important to me to get people are aware of breast cancer and what they can do to prevent it.

