A few weeks ago, Maybelline announced their first male ambassador for the makeup brand. Manny Gutierrez, a makeup artist and social media star, has been a popular beauty vlogger for a long time now; he definitely earned his spot as a Maybelline ambassador. The response to Gutierrez’s newest gig has been overall very positive.

But don’t you worry – there are still some close-minded bigots out there, folks! Check out what this one, a self-proclaimed “Christian columnist and political incendiary,” had to say about Gutierrez:

Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons. pic.twitter.com/8ybirgppKi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2017

Ugh. First off, way to beat the “dads abandoning the family” dead horse. Did your dad teach you how to do that? Also, it’s 2017 – leave your gender stereotyping at the door. Gutierrez is a very talented makeup artist, and there’s nothing inherently feminine about makeup. It’s a social expectation that women should be the ones to wear it, but makeup doesn’t have any specific function that only serves one gender. So calm down, Matt Walsh.

Anways, Gutierrez didn’t let it get to him. He responded shortly after:

We expected no less from someone who slays so often.

With over 240,000 likes and 7,000 comments on this post, it’s clear Gutierrez has strong support. But the best comment of all came from none other than Gutierrez’s father. He texted his son and asked him to share a message to “Mr. Walsh” from him, as he couldn’t reach out to the guy himself. Gutierrez shared a screenshot of the message his father sent, and it’s so sweet! Gutierrez was definitely right – his father IS proud. And he’s not afraid to call Walsh out on his discriminatory sh*t:

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can't with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

There truly isn’t much more to say than that. Good day, sir.