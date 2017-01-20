After weeks of highlighting our awesome Miss COED 2017 semifinalists – aka the coolest college gals in the country – we’ve come to our last contestant, Abbie. The cheerleader from West Virginia University sat down with us to chat about everything from her most memorable moment at school to her hardworking mom. Oh, and she also mentioned moving to the beach and vacationing to Australia, so naturally, we’re inviting ourselves.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for Spring Break, where would you go?

If I could travel anywhere for Spring Break, it would be Australia! I’ve always wanted to go. It looks beautiful.

Who do you look up to the most and why?

I look up to my mom the most. She has been a single mom raising me and my sister. She’s been through some pretty hard situations, and I don’t know how she has done it.

Cliché, but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I see myself graduated, working as a medical device sales rep, living somewhere hot that has a beach, and maybe married in a cute little house.

What’s your most memorable moment at school?

One of the many memorable moments I’ve had at WVU was one night being the DD. I was driving, and it started raining. A group of about eight girls were walking downtown and were getting soaked. My friend and I yelled at them to jump in. Somehow they all squeezed in and we all sang (yelled) “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy all the way downtown.

