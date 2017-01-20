Donald Trump Inauguration Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Today, January 20, 2017, is Donald Trump’s inauguration, where he will officially be sworn into office and America will say goodbye to Barack Obama. For those interested in watching, we have everything you need to know.

Find out how you can live stream the big event for free online below.

Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Viewing Details

Date: Friday, January 20, 2017

Time: 11:30 A.M. EST

Location: United States Capitol Washington, D.C.

TV Channel: NBC, CBS, FOX, and NBC

Live Stream (computer): White House Live

Full breakdown:



9:30 a.m. – Inauguration ceremony begins

11:30 a.m. – Beginning of opening remarks

12:00 p.m. – Trump is sworn in as President and then shares his inaugural remarks

After Inauguration: Departure of the Obamas

Inaugural Luncheon

3 p.m. – Inaugural parade begins

7 p.m. – Inaugural balls begin

How To Watch Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Live Stream Online Without Cable Subscription

For those who don’t have cable subscriptions, you can watch the inauguration via White House Live. USA Today also has a high-tech live stream scheduled on their YouTube channel, where you can get a full 360-degree virtual reality experience.

Twitter has partnered-up with PBS NewsHour to bring you a live stream of the event. You can watch Trump get sworn into office on this Twitter live stream. You do not need an account to watch it.

Politico will also be live streaming the inauguration as well as Democracy Now.

How To Watch Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Live Stream Online

There are so many other places you can live stream Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, but let’s go with the basics here. NBC is set to stream the inauguration on their website and YouTube channel. Same goes for CBS.

Fox News is also set to live stream the ceremony, but you’ll need your cable or satellite provider information to sign-in or you won’t be able to watch the ceremony.

So we’re going to make this easy for you — watch the full event in the NBC live stream below.

