Today is an historic day for many reasons, the most notable being that it marks the inauguration and swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump. But it will also be remembered as a day of political fashion at its finest. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stunned in a classic short-sleeved maroon dress, simply accented with a black belt, as she greeted Donald and Melania Trump at the White House. America’s new First Lady Melania Trump channeled Jackie Kennedy in a baby blue Ralph Lauren skirt ensemble, with matching gloves and stilettos. Many of the inauguration attendees, including Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Hillary Clinton, opted for beautiful white jacketed outfits. Kellyanne Conway, however, was easily the worst-dressed of the day in a red, white and blue $3,600 Gucci wool coat. Oh, and the A-line frock was studded with cats. Weird… Perhaps it’s a jab at the “Grab ’em by the pussy” protesters?

Check out the gallery of the must-see inauguration day fashion below.

