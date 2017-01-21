This may be one of the most amazing Disney-inspired proposals we’ve ever seen.

Joel Lynch, a graduate student, thought it was the right time to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Cara Szymanski, so he decided to create a princess-worthy proposal straight out of a fairytale.

With absolutely zero prior sewing experience, Lynch spent months in his basement secretly sewing Princess Belle’s iconic yellow ball gown. “[Cara] grew up admiring Belle from Beauty and the Beast,” Joel wrote in an Imgur post. “Wanting to recreate the famous scene, I decided to make her the dress to coincide with my proposal.” And make it he did. From scratch, right down to the corset and gold ruffle details. But the process of designing and making a ball gown for the very first time wasn’t exactly easy: “[It was] a lot of trial and error,” Joel told The Huffington Post. “I ended up making three corsets before I got one I liked.” Lynch admitted that he often spent 14 hours a day working on the flawless gown and even finished the final look just 30 minutes before Cara arrived.



On the actual day of the proposal, the couple walked around Lynch’s campus library and strolled around the book section, which could not have been a more fitting location. Lynch’s sister had set up the dress in a nearby room and when Cara laid her eyes on the beautiful creation she immediately burst into tears, according to The Huffington Post. In true fairytale fashion, a “Tale as Old as Time” began playing and in the middle of the couple’s dance, Lynch got down on one knee and popped the question. And Cara obviously said yes!

See, ladies, romance isn’t dead after all. Check out photos from Joel Lynch’s Beauty & The Beast proposal below, not to mention Cara’s gorgeous engagement ring!