America won’t forget the look Michelle Obama gave the cameras after receiving a blue Tiffany & Co. box from Melania Trump for many years to come.

According to inauguration day tradition, outgoing President Obama and First Lady Michelle hosted President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House for coffee and tea before the official ceremony. Upon greeting First Lady Michelle, Melania Trump handed her an unmistakably Tiffany blue box. The somewhat awkward exchange—Michelle, who seemed grateful for the gift, didn’t seem to have a place to put the gift while the presidential couples posed for a photo op—has since generated hundreds of hilarious tweets and memes not only about Mrs. Obama’s reaction, but also speculating what was in the box. Reps from Tiffany & Co. declined to comment on what may be inside the package, according to the New York Times, but to be honest, the Internet has come up with some pretty great ideas.

Check out some of the funniest memes and tweets about what might be in the Tiffany box that Melania Trump gifted to Michelle Obama below.

Inside the blue Tiffany's box Melania handed Michelle is just a desperately scrawled note that says "Take me with you." — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) January 20, 2017

Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/p5vSekmoGs — I Follow Back  (@Tweets_2Dope) January 20, 2017

Word is that inside Melania's Tiffany's box is Trump's long-anticipated tax returns as a gift to the American public #Inauguration2017 — V. Wisniewski Otero (@victoria_rights) January 20, 2017

Cheeto dust and a Nerf gun https://t.co/8V8Jt6DtpF — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2017

Melania thought it was a white elephant party but doesn't understand the game and gave the gift directly to Michelle pic.twitter.com/9GNWIU61Q6 — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) January 20, 2017

Our personal favorite…

Apprentice Season 1 DVD box set https://t.co/P3hV0PhFQM — Clem (@TheClemReport) January 20, 2017

And finally, one with a little bit of common sense.

Seems like Melania Trump gave Michelle a big ol' Tiffany's box- it looks roughly the right size to be a silver frame https://t.co/DxpVDga8e4 — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) January 20, 2017