W. Bruce Cameron, the author of the novel that inspired the film A Dog’s Purpose, has made a statement regarding the controversial video that was leaked to TMZ on Wednesday. The video shows a handler forcing Hercules, a German Shepherd who plays a police dog in the film, into a pool of rushing water in order to shoot a scene for the movie.
“I found the video we’ve all seen to be shocking because when I was on set, the ethic of everyone was the safety and comfort of the dogs,” Cameron wrote in a statement to E! News this Friday. “If the people who shot and edited the video thought something was wrong, why did they wait 15 months to do anything about it, instead of immediately going to the authorities?”
Despite the fact that the on-set monitor representing American Humane—a group that monitor the care and treatment of animals on television and movie sets—was suspended after the video went viral, Cameron stands by the film. “I celebrate animal rescue and am proud of the values that show up in A Dog’s Purpose,” he said.
While Amblin Entertainment, the production company behind A Dog’s Purpose, maintains that Hercules is “happy and healthy,” the premiere and press junket for the film have been cancelled.