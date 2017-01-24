If you thought that because we’re barely into the first few days of Donald Trump’s term that barely anything has changed besides the influx of political memes, think again. In what seems like the very moment Trump was sworn in, the official website of the White House underwent massive changes. Multiple pages have been wiped from the site, including those covering LGBTQ rights, National HIV/ AIDS Strategy, civil rights, climate change and health care. In short, it has begun.

The page on climate change has been replaced with “An America First Energy Plan” and shades Barack Obama’s previous plan. This comes as no surprise. Donald Trump has not been shy about his views on the matter, previously stating that he believes climate change is a hoax, going so far as to claim that the idea of global warming was manufactured by the country of China.

The website now reads:

For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies,such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

You can also see the comparison of Obama and Trump’s different views on LGBT rights with the before and after of the White House’s page:

First Lady Melania Trump hasn’t been spared, either. Melania’s bio has been deemed controversial for the intentional mention of her jewelry collection to promote her business. It read: “Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, “Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry” on QVC.” The sentences have since been taken down and replaced with, “Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection.”

If everything works in President Trump’s favor, he will also cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Minority Business Administration and the Violence Against Women grant.

These quick and drastic changes have paved the way to show us what may come in the future. You can read the Obama administration’s archived press release here. If you don’t think the Women’s March was enough, find out how else you can make a difference.