We all have our own unique talents. Some of us can pick objects up with our toes and others can eat an entire pizza in minutes. In Georgina Ryland’s case, she can paint a mural on her body like nobody’s business. Watch the timelapse to see how Georgina brings Hogwarts to life. She starts off with an outline and begins shading in, adding intricate details from the windows to the boats.

Georgina, a makeup artist and body painter, hails from Brisbane, Australia, and has a YouTube channel dedicated to body art. She’s done work for photo shoots and disregards paper and any other typical art canvasses, using her body instead. She began posting videos only a year ago, and deserves a lot more subscribers. Check out more of her work below.

Our question is, where do we sign up to get her to paint fictional backgrounds on our own bodies??