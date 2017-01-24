A pair of twins born in Quincy, Illinois, have quickly gone viral. At first glance, they look like adorable best friends, but in actuality, they’re biracial fraternal twins.

Kalani Dean looks like her mother, Whitney Meyer, who’s white, while Jarani Dean looks like her father, Tomas Dean, who is black. Kalani and Jarani are fraternal and chromosome twins, which are two of the seven different types of twins. Chromosome twins occur when two separate sperms fertilize two separate eggs that then fuse, creating individuals with different sets of chromosomes.

“We’re chromosome twins,” Whitney wrote in a photo of the girls on Facebook. “Kalani (on left) is light with blue eyes and Jarani (on right) is the darker one with brown eyes. This is rare but so awesome to share!” BBC has reported that interracial couples who are expecting twins have a 1 in 500 chance that their kids are born with varying skin colors.

“At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins,” Whitney told KHQA. “But sure enough they’re biracial twins.”

Their mother, Whitney, has said that the twins already have their own personalities and interests. Kalani is energetic and has already learned how to crawl while Jarani loves food and is taking it slow when it comes to crawling.

No doubt, we can’t wait to see what they look like when they grow up.