Tonight at 10:00 P.M. EST, President Donald Trump will answer questions for the first time since becoming commander in chief. ABC’s David Muir, an anchor of the network’s World News Tonight, is the first to interview Trump in an hour-long segment called President Trump: The First Interview. The interview will take place inside the White House. According to ABC, Muir will ask a “wide range of questions” and would leave nothing embargoed.

A lot has happened in the fives days since Trump was inaugurated. The following day of the inauguration was the Women’s March, which took place in over 50 cities and garnered the enthusiasm of over 2 million people worldwide. However, Trump has yet to acknowledge any of these events and instead has been targeting the media for “lying” about the number of attendees at his inauguration. His latest attack has been on voter fraud, an issue that seems to be very important to him and only him. Hopefully, Muir will hold Trump accountable and ask him about the different policies that he has already put into effect, including the Global Gag Rule, which bans medical officials from suggesting abortion, as well as the silencing of the National Parks social media in discussing climate change.

President Trump: The First Interview Viewing Details

Date: January 25, 2017

Time: 10:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: ABC

Interviewer: David Muir

How To Watch President Trump: The First Interview Online

Since this is an ABC primetime special, the easiest way to watch is tonight on ABC. If you can’t watch it when it first airs, Nightline will be playing it again tonight at 12:35 A.M. EST. If you’d prefer to watch online, you have several options. You can watch the next episode for free on ABC if you are an existing customer of a participating cable provider. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the latest episode on ABC’s website a week later.

Good Morning America will also be airing the interview on Thursday morning.

How To Watch President Trump: The First Interview On Mobile

Download the ABC app (available for Apple and Android) to watch on the go. However, you do need to log into your TV provider account in order to watch live and this is only available for participating markets.

Unable to view it on TV or on a mobile device? ABC will be playing the interview on their radio stations, which can also be listened to online.

How To Watch President Trump: The First Interview If You Don’t Have A Cable Subscription

If you don’t have a cable provider, no problem. You can go to SlingTV and join for only $25 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re unsure about committing to the subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website.

President Trump: The First Interview Preview