For most makeup fiends, the classic pink BeautyBlender is one of the most used and celebrated beauty tools. There are different sizes of blender for various kinds of applications and if you’re obsessed with makeup, you most likely have at least one of these beauty necessities in your bag.

Despite the hype, some boys of the world are not quite as well-versed in magical ways of the BeautyBlender.

Blogger Selena Faye asked the Twitter world to send a photo of the BeautyBlender to the boys in their lives and see what they thought it was… Let’s just say the results were hilarious.

It began with this simple challenge.

Ok, send your boyfriend (or male friend) this pic asking him "what is this?" Screenshot his response and reply under here 😊😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaxLal2alK — selena faye (@TheSelenaFaye) January 24, 2017

What followed was a whole lot of confusion.

Rain drop, drop top, I promise that’s not a tear drop. We’ll give him a point for at least knowing that it was for makeup. Good work.

An honorable attempt. Unfortunately, it’s definitely not a pink deviled egg.

To be fair, it does kind of look like a stress ball. Plenty of people relieve their stress with flawless blending.

We have a winner!!! 10/10 great work.

2017: the year of teaching boys about beauty tools. The next challenge should probably involve the Evie Blender.