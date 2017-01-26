America is hurting First Lady Melania Trump’s feelings and according to some, Chelsea Handler is the ringleader.

Both throughout the campaign and post-inauguration, Melania Trump has been the target of harsh comments by the media as well as the public via social media. She has been scrutinized for her facial expressions with a series of viral memes and even ridiculed for her inauguration outfit that closely resembled that of Jackie Kennedy.

Things got serious this past week when comedian Chelsea Handler began attacking Melania during a Variety interview, ironically, after leading the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

During the interview, Handler said Mrs. Trump “could barely speak English.” Some argued that Trump is actually multi-lingual, fluent in several different languages, but Handler didn’t let up on her criticisms.

This isn’t the first time Handler has commented on Melania Trump. She has been the target of numerous harsh social media posts and jokes by the comedian.

On Tuesday night, Handler posted another tweet that appeared to condone a Saturday Night Live writer’s attack on Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of the president and First Lady.

It's interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 24, 2017

“It’s interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid,” she wrote, referring to a tweet sent by writer Katie Rich, who wrote that Trump’s youngest son would “be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Although Melania has remained silent on these public forms of bullying, sources close to the White House say that may soon be firing back in a big way.

White House insiders said that Trump is close to finalizing a team to manage the attacks against her and her 10-year-old son Barron.

It is believed that former Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who also planned Trump’s inauguration events alongside Tom Barrack, has been tapped to become Melania’s chief strategist. Wolkoff has also been placed in charge of assembling her team, consisting of a chief of staff, communications chief and social secretary.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, however, slammed Handler after the comments. “Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner,” he told Page Six.

Melania vowed to use her platform to fight against online bullying and this may very well be her first stand.

[H/T: Daily Mail]