Shia LaBeouf’s Anti-Trump live stream has only been up for a few days, but it’s already caused a ton of problems, one of which ended in the 30-year-old actor’s arrest last night.

LaBeouf was arrested by NYPD officers during his ‘HE WILL NOT DIVDE US’ live stream after he allegedly grabbed a fellow protester standing outside of the Museum of the Moving Image and spit on them. According to police, LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early this morning and scratched his face in the process. He then reportedly pushed him and spit on him.

Local reports credit the aggressive act to the protester saying something to the camera that LaBeouf didn’t agree with. He was taken to the 114th Precinct Queens and then released at 3:45 A.M. on Thursday. As he was leaving, he shouted “he will not divide us” to a group of fans gathered around the station. He now faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

Since the live stream began last Friday, the day Donald Trump was sworn into office, tons of supporters have joined him to chant Anti-Trump phrases into the camera, but they’ve often been met with pro-Trump activists.

“We’re anti-division out here. Everyone’s invited,” he said when the stream went live last week. “I’m just saying, ‘Be nice to each other.”’ Clearly that’s just not gonna happen.