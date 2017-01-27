Charlotte McKinney’s curves helped catapult her to Instagram fame just over two years ago, a fame which she managed to turn into a lucrative modeling career and contracts with Guess and Carl’s Jr.

But before McKinney became the model, and soon-to-be star of the upcoming Baywatch remake, she was just a 17-year-old high school student who was bullied for her large chest. In a new interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the 23-year-old revealed she not only received a lot of unwanted male attention, but was also incessantly bullied by her female classmates.

“Obviously, I got more attention from the male side than from the female side. I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a s**t by a lot of people,” McKinney said. “I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward.”

McKinney dropped out of high school at 17, as she struggled academically and found herself the target of the mean girls on campus. “Girls would yell at me and call me a ”s**t.” I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head – there was so much bullying,” she revealed. But today, McKinney uses her experience to help others who may be going through a similar situation. “It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.”

Despite loving herself on the inside and out, McKinney revealed that she is possibly considering getting a breast reduction. “I’ve been thinking about [a reduction]. They’ve definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future.” Aside from the reduction, McKinney brushed off the idea of plastic surgery altogether adding, “If that’s what makes you feel better, then go for it. But for me, I just don’t see the point.”

You can check out a video from McKinney’s Ocean Drive cover shoot below. And as for McKinney’s haters, it’s pretty clear who’s going to have the last laugh.