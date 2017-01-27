After five seasons, Heather Dubrow is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to The Daily Mail.

In a statement to Bravo show producers, the mother of four revealed that she no longer wishes to be a cast member of the hit reality television series:

“At this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”

Heather, who is married to plastic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, was known on the show for he lavish lifestyle and, of course, her drama with the other housewives. Her departure makes her the second cast member to leave the show, following in the footsteps of Meghan King Edmonds, who recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl with her professional baseball player husband. But just because she’s leaving now doesn’t mean we’ll never see her on the series again, as the 48-year-old made it clear that she’s not ruling out a possible return to reality television in the future.