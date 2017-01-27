If you’ve been on an eternal quest to find the right foundation, your salvation is officially here. Lancome is now offering custom foundation shades in select Nordstrom locations around the country. The technology of their latest innovation, called Le Teint Particulier, may or may not change your makeup routine forever.

I mean, really. How many times have you put on an entire face of makeup only to realize that you have two different shades that make you look like a kid’s creation from a coloring book? Not exactly selfie-worthy.

I’ve praised Sephora for their Color IQ system, which finds foundations with tones as close to your shade as possible, but this comes only from a preexisting archive of foundation shades. MAC also has a Color System to help determine what kind of skin you have and how to best match it with their foundations.

These systems do have blind spots. Some shades might be off, especially if the lighting in the stores isn’t exact. Certain skin tones may also have fewer options than others, especially when factoring in skin types, coverage and all of the other foundation needs.

Lancome has come to save us all from that one-shade-off skin.

This. is. amazing.

The thought of having anything custom made for me would probably be the most glamorous moment of my life, and I’ll happily let that moment be shared with makeup.

A writer from Elle went to Lancome to see if the experience lived up to the hype. And guess what? It did.

In the words of Beyoncé, it’s flawless.

Unfortunately, there’s a relatively short list of participating Nordstrom locations right now. The only stores that have the latest Lancome miracle technology are in Washington, California, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

If you’re near one, you have to go and let us live vicariously through you. Please. As for the rest of us, we’re looking forward to the day when the perfect foundation shade is in our reach. Wish us luck.