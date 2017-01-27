Mischa Barton, best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on The OC, was hospitalized last night after neighbors saw her exhibiting bizarre behavior in her backyard.

According to TMZ, concerned neighbors reported Barton to the police after they found her hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood while rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering and David Bowie’s alter ego, Ziggy Stardust. At one point sources say she fell backwards off the fence and yelled, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”

Sgt. Enrique Mandujan of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told USA TODAY that police officers went to her apartment Thursday morning along with fire and ambulance services, explaining, “She was speaking incoherently but agreed to go to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.” An earlier TMZ report stated that deputes responded to a call for a jumper or possible overdose.

In 2009, Barton was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after she threatened to kill herself.

“It was a full-on breakdown. It was terrifying. I was never suicidal, I was just overworked and depressed,” she said at the time. “But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation.”

Barton’s reps have yet to make a statement.

