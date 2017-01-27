Nayyef Hrebid and Btoo Allami were inseparable during their time in the Iraqi military. Despite the pain and conflict between the two war-torn countries, as well as the dangerous impossibility of their love, these two managed to cultivate a secret relationship against all odds. A documentary called Out of Iraq: The Dangerous Story of Two Gay Soldiers captures their struggle to escape incarceration and death for their sexuality.

“If they find out about you, you either get tortured or get killed.” said Hrebid.

In 2009, the two had to inevitably part ways under militant scrutiny. Hrebid was targeted for his work as a translator. He sought safety in the United States and had to leave Allami behind. Despite the distance and fear, these two refused to give up on each other.

After years of phone calls and Skype conversations, their chance finally came. Hrebid managed to get Allami to Vancouver, Canada, where they constantly visited each other until they wed. Eventually, they both gained asylum in America. They currently live in Seattle and help LGBT communities from Iraq and the Middle East to create their very own happily ever afters.

They recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres of The Ellen Show to tell their story.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoMtQrmnuGw

They also discussed the obstacles that they still face living in the United States, particularly in recent months.

With Donald Trump’s rise to power, their problems may have even escalated. Immigration laws are getting worse and Trump’s decision to suspend the United States’ Refugee Admissions Program. Countless refugees in the LGBT community can no longer seek sanctuary in the United States. Trump is also expected to sign an executive order to ban people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen from entering the country.

Luckily, Ellen sought to add a little happiness to the possibly unsteady nature of their work. The host gave them an amazing gift to use for their efforts. For now, Hrebid and Allami can move forward, together, as they wanted all along.