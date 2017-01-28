Iranian director and Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi will not be allowed to attend the awards ceremony as a direct result of Trump’s recent immigration ban.

The new policy, which essentially closes down American borders to refugees and visa holders from a list of banned Muslim-majority countries, means that Farhadi will be barred from entering the country. President Trump signed the executive order this week, placing Farhadi’s native Iran, as well as Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia on a 90-day blacklist.

Farhadi, who won the 2012 Academy Award for his film A Separation, is currently nominated in the Best Foreign Film category for his critically-acclaimed movie, The Salesman.

Trita Parsi—president of the National Iranian American Council—announced over Twitter that Farhadi would be banned from attending, using the #MuslimBan.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film…#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

In response to the ban, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti—who also happens to star in Farhadi’s film—announced on Twitter that she would boycott the Oscars in response to Trump’s new immigration policy. “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” she wrote. “Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”

Watch the trailer for Farhadi’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman, below. You can learn more about Trump’s new immigration policy here.