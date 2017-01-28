Kim Kardashian wants the world to know that just because she doesn’t document her hardcore fitness routine on social media, as her sisters Kourtney and Khloé often do, doesn’t mean it ain’t happening.

The reality star and mobile app mogul took to Snapchat on Saturday and, using the voice-changing bunny filter, set the record straight to her hundreds of thousands of followers. She also posted a rare video of her and her sister, Khloé, using a gym bench during their workout session.

“So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney and Khloe,” Kim said in the quick video. “But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.” We hear you, Kim. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and a few members of her famous family has recently been on vacation—including Kourtney, Scott Disick and their three kids—in Costa Rica.

Check out her workout confession Snapchat videos below.