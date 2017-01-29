Ivanka Trump may want to think twice, or at least consider the current political climate and her very close relationship to the White House, the next time she posts a glamorous photo of her and her husband on Twitter.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump is facing some serious backlash after sharing a photo of her and her husband, Jared Kushner, dressed up for a black-tie gala on Saturday. Earlier that same day, President Trump signed an executive order that placed a 90-day travel ban on admitting immigrants, even those with valid green cards, from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The highly controversial move was condemned by politicians and ordinary citizens all around the world, prompting protests at a number of high-traffic American airports, particularly JFK International Airport in New York City.

However, while the lives of millions around the globe were immediately impacted on Saturday as the direct result of Trump’s actions, Ivanka’s continued as if nothing had happened. The 35-year-old businesswoman got a rude awakening on Twitter, though, after many posted negative comments about her insensitivity and the dress she wore in the photo.

Check out Ivanka Trump’s controversial tweet and some of our favorite reaction tweets below.

Glad the first daughter is enjoying her night out on the town as our country betrays everything it stands for #betrayal — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 29, 2017

Tell us, @IvankaTrump who do you think wore it best? pic.twitter.com/ang0JDlAyf — slaymie (@slaymie) January 29, 2017

Thousands of families are being ripped apart because of your father but that's a cute dress. Have fun at your party! https://t.co/yzuakVrEcy — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 29, 2017

Strangely tone-deaf to show off this sparkly, tin-foil eveningwear given current humanitarian crisis. Seems clueless. — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) January 29, 2017

.@IvankaTrump On top of everything so wildly offensive about posting this (you KNEW the reaction you'd get), your dress also looks awful. — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) January 29, 2017