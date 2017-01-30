Azealia Banks is no stranger to controversy (remember that time she admitted to sacrificing chickens on Instagram?), but starting a fight with Rihanna is probably the worst thing she can do.

Things started when RiRi tweeted about her disapproval of Donald Trump’s recent travel ban over the weekend.

“Disgusted. The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna wrote to her more than 69 million Twitter followers on Saturday.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Despite no one asking her opinion, Banks, who previously endorsed Trump in a string of social media posts, decided to throw her two cents in.

“As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” she wrote in response. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s—t and pull out without any real repercussions????”

Once Rihanna caught wind of the comments, she posted a scathing Instagram photo and caption.”The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens,” she wrote.

Naturally, Banks wasn’t going to let Rihanna have the last word. In a post that has since been deleted, Banks screenshot the photo and wrote, “What Rihanna meant was …. ‘I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF—-KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE.”

“Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you,” she said in another Instagram video, attached to a caption where she also listed Rihanna’s phone number. While the post has since been deleted, Rihanna retaliated with texts accusing someone of sex and drug addiction. Fans believed the comments were about Banks, but they were also deleted shortly after posting.

Rihanna ended her side of the argument with a powerful Instagram photo of a person with the American flag covering their face. “The fact you make when you screaming in an empty room,” she wrote.

Yikes… things got ugly real quick. Whose side are you on?