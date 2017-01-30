The life of Azealia Banks is a peculiar one. While most of us depend on food, makeup or Beyonce to give us metaphorical life, Banks seems to solely depend on feuds to feed her ego and keep her notoriety afloat. Some may say she is a talented rapper, good enough to reach the levels of past and present rap goddesses like Missy Elliot and Nicki Minaj. And although that may be true, it seems Banks is known more commonly for her ability to start an argument over social media than for her debut album Broke With Expensive Taste. The album received generally positive views from critics, receiving three and a half stars from Rolling Stone Magazine. This serves as a huge accomplishment for any debuting artist, especially a female rapper whose album was released independently several years after it was promised.

Banks went on to garner even more success, working with the likes of Kanye West, Rihanna, Theophilius London and many more notable artists. While most emerging artists would take this accomplishment and literally run with it, Azealia Banks never quite found her footing. It soon became clear that while she had the kind of talent that is rare to find these days, she found more solace behind keyboards and Twitter rants than in a studio or a recording booth. As an ode to her recent argument with Rihanna, let’s take a look at some of Azealia Banks’ most notable feuds.

