Kim Kardashian‘s $10 million jewelry, which was stolen from her last October, has been melted down and sold, according to Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged leader of the operation.

French newspaper Le Monde has published excerpts of 60-year-old Khedache’s police testimony in which he admitted to making a decision to “melt them.” That said, the ring is still out there and did not get melted down along with the other jewelry. The ringleader told authorities that the ring is currently in the possession of another thief. “Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted,” Khedache told authorities.

Khedache also stated in his testimony that the group planned on robbing Kim after seeing her jewelry on social media. No surprise, as the Kardashian family is known for flaunting their wealth online.

“She specified that she didn’t wear fakes… It was enough to look on the internet to know everything, absolutely everything,” the robber told police. He also claimed that someone from the gang went to Antwerp, where they then arranged to have all of the jewelry melted and sold. The bars were valued at “25,000 or 28,000 [euros].” Khedache and 16 others were arrested earlier this month in connection with the robbery. He and nine others have been charged and are being held without bail.

Kim will finally be expected to talk about the robbery for the first time publicly on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.