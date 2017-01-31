Although she is infamously known for picking fights over social media, we can’t deny that Azealia Banks has a good amount of change in her pocket. Banks was born in Harlem, New York on May 31, 1991. In her youth, she aspired to be an actress and performed in several musicals on Broadway at the age of ten. She later attended the famous LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and from there she became a popular American rapper, singer, lyricist and songwriter, with plans to release her next project in 2017.

Azealia Banks Net Worth as of 2018: $3 Million

Though it may be the name of her debut album, Azealia Banks isn’t broke with expensive taste.

2011 – 2012

After leaving record label, XL, due to conflicting musical ideas, she left New York and moved to Montreal. She began making a name for herself on YouTube and uploaded several demo recordings, including an original track “L8R” and a cover of “Slow Hands” by Interpol. Unfortunately, she was forced to return to New York when her Canadian visa expired.

Her luck seemed to change for the better when she released her debut single “212” and quickly gained popularity in the UK and in the American rap scene. Unfortunately, Banks clashed with industry executives and most of her singles never made the final cut for a cohesive album to be released alongside the success of “212” and its buzz.

2013 – 2016

Banks continued to keep the ball rolling. Although there were plans for a debut album called Broke with Expensive Taste in 2012, it was pushed to November 7, 2014. In the meantime, she worked on several singles including “Yung Rapunxel” and “ATM Jam,” the latter of which was scrapped from any future albums due to low sales.

Eventually, Banks released her debut album independently and reached critical success, along with relative commercial success. She quickly made plans for a follow-up.

In May 2015, her acting career was given another chance when she got a role as the main character in RZA’s musical drama film Coco. Due to conflicts in scheduling and contractual agreements, Banks was unable to release new music until February 2016, where she released a new single, “The Big Big Beat” to go with her mixtape, Slay-Z.

2017

Currently, Banks is busy working on her next big project called Business & Pleasure. The film Coco is also set for an April 2017 release. With her growing popularity, she is broadening her business deals and opened an online store called Cheapy XO, where she sells multiple beauty products, clothes and other celebrity merchandise.

Her feuds also continue to make headlines, though a second album could turn all of the controversy around.

2018

Azealia Banks apologizes to Beyoncé on Instagram for condemning her visual album.