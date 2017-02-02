Just in case you forgot about your seventh-grade #BFFgoals, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are here to remind you that they’re still true best friends. The duo has known each other since their High School Musical days and continued to warm our hearts by remaining present in each other’s lives (and Instagrams).

Ashley’s revealed that her beauty line, a collaboration with BH Cosmetics called Illuminate Cosmetics, would be unvailing a new Goddess palette. “The names were actually inspired by my girlfriends and all the goddesses in my life,” Tisdale said in a live-stream video, according to Teen Vogue.

Given that Hudgens is not only one of Tisdale’s closest friends, but also a real life goddess, her name had to inspire a color in the palette. Which one would it be? If Coachella and boho-chic were colors, we suspect they’d be right up Hudgens’ alley.

Look closely, and you can see that there’s a “Nessa” color. I don’t know about you, but I think immortalizing your friendship in a makeup palette is a pretty big deal. It’s like naming a star after your bestie, but even more glamorous.

If we’re lucky, there will not only be more makeup inspo in the future but also even more musical collaborations between our favorite HSM BFFs, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens.

To quote the iconic Sharpay Evans, these two are “so fabulous.”