Britney Spears has been through some sh*t in her life, but despite what the upcoming Lifetime biopic has to say about it, she’s past it now. For the most part, the popstar has come back into the spotlight unscathed — without controversy, wild stories or paparazzo documenting her questionable behavior. She’s the wholesome Britney we once knew mixed with the sexy Vegas showgirl she has buried inside her.

But last night, Spears gave fans an eyeful when she was performing “Work, B*tch” on MOnday night. While donning a very tight lacy teal bodysuit that clearly wasn’t taped well, Spears’ had an accidental nip slip that was caught on video.

Warning, the below clip is ~*NSFW*~.

The below screenshot looks like the problem happened after Spears’ costume got caught on one of her backup dancers.

https://twitter.com/godneybjs/status/827028220377575425

Oh Brit. Whatever, a little nipple never hurt anyone right?! Someone just get the girl some reliable fashion tape already!

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]