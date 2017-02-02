It hits you all at once. There it is: a dreaded spot of pimples on your chin. It’s a troublesome area for acne and not only that, but it seems completely random. You can’t help but begin to think about what it could be. Is it the products you’ve been using? Maybe it’s caused by stressing out too much and not getting enough sleep. Overdoing it with makeup, constantly touching your face, or not drinking enough water?

Your mind jumps to so many conclusions but then it hits you. Perhaps it could be from the foods you’re eating?

Yes, it’s true. Your fave foods may have betrayed you.

All of those indulgent sugary or fatty foods may eventually make their mark on your face. None of us can enjoy a bag of chips without facing the consequences later on, it’s just not fair.

The best way to be prepared is to know exactly which foods will cause irritation in problem areas. Luckily, we’ve spotted which foods to avoid in order to maintain healthy-looking skin. Check out your skin type and which foods might be causing your issues. Warning: If you’re a lover of sugary sweets and lots of junk food, be prepared to be horrified beyond belief.

