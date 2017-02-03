Kellyanne Conway — best known for being the first woman in history to run a winning presidential campaign — went on MSNBC to defend Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban. That’s all well and good, except for one major alternative fact she threw out during the interview: the Bowling Green Massacre.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” she told Chris Matthews, who presumably looked baffled on his side of the camera.

According to the Daily Mail, it is believed that Conway was actually referring to the arrest of two Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for attacks the same men perpetrated on US troops in their home country. Despite the glaring error, Conway continued to bring up the fictitious event and criticized news organizations for their failure to cover it.

“Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she said. Later she tweeted that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists,” instead of massacre. She then went on to bash the interviewer for not asking her to clarify.

NBC reporter texted me at 632am re:a diff story; never asked what I meant on @Hardball b4 slamming me on @TODAYshow Not cool,not journalism — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

1/2: Honest mistakes abound. Last night, prominent editor of liberal site apologized for almost running a story re: tweet from fake account — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

2/2: yet won't name him, attack him, get the base 2 descend upon him. Same with MLKJr bust fake story. It's called class, grace, deep breath — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

Conway was actually referring to two Iraqi men — Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, 25, and Waad Ramadan Alwan, 41 — who were jailed in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda in Iraq for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to the Daily Mail, Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison, and Alwan got 31 to 40 years in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release. Both men pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges.